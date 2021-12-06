      Weather Alert

Guiness Book Record Holder For Christmas Lights

Dec 6, 2021 @ 1:22pm
Village in Christmas lights blue hour view, Croatia

Tim, his wife Grace and their three children hold the record for best Christmas lights again.  The Gay family’s light display literally is one for the books: the house and its 687,000 Christmas lights holds the Guinness World Record for the most illuminations on a property, a feat they’ve held since 2014.   Thanks to LED lights, Tim says he is only paying around $350 a month in utilities.  See some of their display HERE. 

