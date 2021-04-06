Guy thinks Rihanna was trolling him
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Pharrell Williams and Rihanna perform on stage during Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
Rihanna is a household name. The music Icon and Fenty beauty pioneer was in NYC to support a stop Asian Hate rally when she was caught on video putting her Instagram handle on a gentleman’s phone. Confused the man thought Rihanna was trolling him. Check the video below.