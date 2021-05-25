Gwen gets Dream Wedding under this condition
Blake Shelton wants Gwen Stefani to have the perfect wedding, and he says it will be if she plans it. Shelton said that she is doing a great job handling it all and said “If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders – you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control”. The singer also stated that she’s mindful of him and is sure to ask him for his opinion during the planning process.