Hailey Bieber’s New Ink!!

Oct 20, 2020 @ 7:56am

Hailey Bieber just got a new Tattoo!

On Sunday, celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared a post on Instagram, showing off two new tattoos he did for the 23-year-old model.

“It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo,” he shared with his followers.

The first tattoo Baldwin requested was the word “beleza,” which means “beauty” in Portuguese on her neck.

The model also got the letter “J” with a star on her ring finger in honor of her husband Justin Bieber.