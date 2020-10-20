Hailey Bieber’s New Ink!!
Hailey Bieber just got a new Tattoo!
On Sunday, celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared a post on Instagram, showing off two new tattoos he did for the 23-year-old model.
“It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo,” he shared with his followers.
The first tattoo Baldwin requested was the word “beleza,” which means “beauty” in Portuguese on her neck.
The model also got the letter “J” with a star on her ring finger in honor of her husband Justin Bieber.