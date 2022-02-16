Halftime Show For Those At The BIG Game
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Recording artist Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Most of us loved the halftime show, especially if you were raised in the 80’s and 90’s. You may be jealous of the people who were able to see the show in person by spending thousands to go to the game, but don’t be. There are multiple videos coming out showing what those people heard during the show. You won’t believe it!
Up Top View (Tiffany Krylov)…
Up Front View (Keyla Ramirez)