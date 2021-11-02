Halloween Candy Show True Characters

We are always being recorded but thanks to social media we are seeing the true characters of people getting Halloween candy. Another year goes by and we see that kids are the real MVP’s with their sweet selves. Check out these two incredible kiddos…then check out the two naughty adults.
INCREDIBLE KIDDOS:
@conradgarzaWe are all raised different 🥰🥰 #fyp #halloween #halloweencandy #foryou #humanity #pleaseshare #candy♬ original sound – Conrad Garza
DAD STEALS CANDY:
@t4yl0rbe kind and teach your kids the right thing ! this little one was too cute but sadly the parent ruined it #ringdoorbell♬ original sound – taylor 🙂
MOM STEALS ALL THE CANDY & CONTAINER:
@swampthing316Reply to @elizabethdahl2 yes ma’am. Here ya go♬ original sound – Kayla