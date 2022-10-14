106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Halloween Ends

October 14, 2022 10:26AM CDT
Years after her last encounter with the boogie man, Laurie Strode “Jamie Lee Curtis” is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir.  However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, it ignites violence and terror forcing Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.  This is rumored to be the epic conclusion to the Halloween franchise but is it?  Halloween Ends is in theatres and on Peacock Now.

