Years after her last encounter with the boogie man, Laurie Strode “Jamie Lee Curtis” is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, it ignites violence and terror forcing Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control. This is rumored to be the epic conclusion to the Halloween franchise but is it? Halloween Ends is in theatres and on Peacock Now.

Tonight, it’s time to put The Boogeyman to bed. #HalloweenEnds in theaters and streaming only on @Peacock tonight. pic.twitter.com/UiiQuf8Vy0 — #HalloweenEnds (@halloweenmovie) October 13, 2022