Halloween Pictures of Famous People

1. HEIDI KLUM unveiled her costume yesterday. She was Fiona from “Shrek”. And as usual, she was amazing. Her boyfriend was Shrek.

2. LEBRON JAMES really knows how to watch a “Halloween” movie.

3. The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS spent Halloween morning rocking at a high school . . . in costume, of course.

4. CIARA went all Wakanda for her outfit . . . but she didn’t have the guts to shave her head.

5. NEIL PATRICK HARRIS and his family were on point as usual. This year, they did Disney’s Haunted Mansion . . .

6. But JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and family were right behind them as Lego superheroes.

7. This NASCAR pit crew is certainly in the spirit.

8. If sexy skeletons weren’t a thing before, RIHANNA just made them one.

9. Here’s JENNIFER GARNER crushing Halloween, like she crushes everything else on Instagram.

10. And just like that, the HAIM sisters became the “Hocus Pocus“ sisters.

11. MARIAH CAREY brought her costumed kids onstage in Tokyo.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN on stage in Tokyo! Aishiteimasu Japan!! ♥️ #MCLiveInAsia pic.twitter.com/iHNqfT5mH3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2018

She also dressed up as a sexy nurse

12. Here’s NICOLE KIDMAN and KEITH URBAN as a cat and a ninja.

13. Would GAL GADOT have made a better Batman than that Affleck guy?