Halsey Claims Label Is Refusing To Let Her Release Her New Song
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Halsey attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Halsey recently called out her record label and said that they are refusing to release her new song if she does not fake a viral moment on TikTok.
Halsey said,
“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me.”
She continued,
“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”
She added,
“Everything is marketing, and they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.”