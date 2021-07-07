Halsey Drops Date for new Album
Halsey has been working on new music as well as working on her first child. The star dropped a concept art for her new album in a recent Instagram post. She also dropped the title of the new album and release date. My fourth album, out August 27, 2021 more details below in the post.