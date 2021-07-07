      Weather Alert

Halsey Drops Date for new Album

Jul 7, 2021 @ 3:17pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Halsey performs onstage with G-Eazy at Flaunt and /Nyden Host a Pre-Coachella Bash Hosted by G-Eazy at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flaunt Magazine)

Halsey has been working on new music as well as working on her first child.  The star dropped a concept art for her new album in a recent Instagram post.  She also dropped the title of the new album and release date.  My fourth album, out August 27, 2021 more details below in the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

TAGS
Halsey New Album New album artwork
Connect With Us Listen To Us On