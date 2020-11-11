Halsey is Dropping A Punk Rock Album
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Halsey performs onstage with G-Eazy at Flaunt and /Nyden Host a Pre-Coachella Bash Hosted by G-Eazy at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flaunt Magazine)
This has gotta be a trend at this point. Halsey has plans to make a punk rock album.
To be clear, she’s always been a fan of rock music and killed it on “Experiment on Me” from the Birds of Prey soundtrack.
She says things need to happen “naturally,” but the project is a part of her future plans.
Idk why I’m so hyped for this album. I don’t listen to THAT much rock. 😂
But, it’s Halsey. How could I not be excited?