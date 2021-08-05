Halsey new album teaser

Halsey dropped a trailer for her new album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”. The feature film wrapped around her album will appear in select IMAX theatres.
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – woman/god Trailer
Experience it in @IMAX starting August 25th https://t.co/oNgkzjzf5J
Album out August 27
Pre-Order now: https://t.co/FiTTqrMSW1 pic.twitter.com/xSK6dfordp
— h (@halsey) July 29, 2021
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – woman/god Trailer
Experience it in @IMAX starting August 25th https://t.co/oNgkzjzf5J
Album out August 27
Pre-Order now: https://t.co/FiTTqrMSW1 pic.twitter.com/xSK6dfordp
— h (@halsey) July 29, 2021