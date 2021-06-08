Halsey Partnering with IPSY
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Halsey performs onstage with G-Eazy at Flaunt and /Nyden Host a Pre-Coachella Bash Hosted by G-Eazy at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flaunt Magazine)
Halsey Collaborating With IPSY On Covetable Glam Bag Halsey and IPSY have teamed up to create an amazing Glam Bag featuring eight full-sized products. The collection includes products from Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, and Glow Recipe and is worth about $500 but is priced to sell for $55. The singer said, “I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag X collection so I can confidently say there’s something in it for everyone”. What would your Glam Bag collection consist of? What is your number one makeup product?