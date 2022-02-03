Happy Birthday Luke

One mom is on a mission to make her son feel special on his 19th birthday. Luke has Autism and his mom said that he has “absolutely no friends” because of his disability. She took to Tik Tok to asking for birthday cards to make him feel special on his big day, which is today.
If you would like to send him a birthday card, you can do so here:
Luke c/o Gilbert Obregon
PO BOX 59064
Norwalk, CA 90652
ORIGINAL VIDEO::
