Happy Endings: Tip for Jesus
This is a new social media trend people are doing to help spread a little bit of joy and happiness. Mariana Lambert is a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe. She recently gave a guy his bill for $13, and he tipped her $3,000. He said it was part of a social media trend called “Tips for Jesus.” Mariana plans to pay some bills, go on vacation and pay it to forward herself.
