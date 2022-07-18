Happy Endings: Wedding Surprise

Imagine your brother or sister can’t make your wedding because they are in basic training. A 23-year-old guy named Tommy Stout recently got married and knew his little brother Timmy couldn’t make it because he’d just joined the Navy. But then Timmy’s request for leave got approved, and he decided to keep it a secret.

He sent a video of his best man speech to play at the wedding. And it ended with him saying, “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a wedding to attend.” And right then, he walked in his uniform.