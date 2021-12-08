Harry Potter Fans have something to be excited about
If you love Harry Potter get ready to buy your HBO Max Subscription. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. All original cast members including, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year.