Harry Potter just saved the day if you’re home schooling during the pandemic
WAY TO GO J.K. ROWLING! First she loosened copyright issues on the Harry Potter series so teachers could virtually read aloud to their classes at home. And NOW she’s launched a site to access for free for all muggles. Learn more about Harry Potter At Home.
Will you be utilizing this for your child? Confession, I’ve NEVER read a Harry Potter book or seen a complete movie! AHH! Don’t hate me! I’m still Team Potter all day everyday.