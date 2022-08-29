Harry Styles Accepts Album Of The Year Prize In Pre-Recorded Video At Mtv Video Music Awards

Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the MTV VMAs on Sunday evening.

The singer wasn’t able to accept the award in person due to performing at Madison Square Garden; however, he did pre-record his acceptance speech.

“I’m sorry I can’t be there with you tonight,” he said in his video message. “I hope you’re having a wonderful evening, and thank you so much.”

Harry also won Best Pop and Best Cinematography for “As It Was.”