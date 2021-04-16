Harry Styles Dressed as ‘Ariel’ goes Viral
“Ariel” trended on Twitter and it was all because of Harry Styles. Fans flocked to social media to share a picture of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer dressed as the lead character from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Styles was set to play “Eric” but bowed out of the role due to a scheduling conflict. Styles’ fans believed that the singer didn’t take on the role because he instead was going to be cast as the famous mermaid.
There were some pretty funny captions that accompanied the photo of Harry dressed as Ariel, in one he posed with a glass of champagne, in another he posed with a cigarette.