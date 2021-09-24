Harry Styles Gives fan Dating Advice During his Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and
white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)
Harry Styles is not only an incredible performer, but he also gives great dating advice.
During his Detroit show, he offered a fan attending his show some dating tips.
Harry saw a fan of his holding a sign that said, “Should I text him?”
Harry said, “I have a question: Is he nice to you?”
He continued, “In my opinion, if you should [text him], this isn’t even a question.”
Harry went on, “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him? Should I not text him? Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting — that’s a whole risky business.'”
Styles is definitely not about ‘playing games’.