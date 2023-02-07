Harry Styles Grammys Dancers Say Set Malfunction Forced Them to ‘Reverse’ Performance Live
“Harry’s House” won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys for Harry Styles. The performer performed “As It Was” at the ceremony, but no one noticed a big mistake. Following the performance, Harry’s backup dancers reveal there was a malfunction with the rotating disc they were performing on. In a TikTok video, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha says 12 dancers practiced for more than a week to beautifully execute the performance by sliding down the turntable and dashing across each other. Rocha says they had practiced the platform going in a counterclockwise motion; however, once on the stage, the platform went in a clockwise motion causing the dancers to have to reverse their movements. What did you think of Harry Styles’ Grammy performance?