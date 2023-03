LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO’s We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

Harry Styles was spotted smooching away with none other than the now-ex-bestie of his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Emily Ratajkowski has not denied the rumors, but claims she’s enjoying dating whomever she pleases… that said, a source also reveled that Em Rata may have texted Olivia Wilde begging for forgiveness. Amid the custody battles, Hollywood hate and losing the hottest guy on Earth, can’t Olivia get a break?!