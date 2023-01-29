Harry Styles Shows Off Spanish Skills For Bad Bunny During Show

Harry Styles has returned to Los Angeles on the stage of the Kia Forum. Several celebrities made it to Styles’ Thursday and Friday night shows. Among the crowd were Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, and Bad Bunny. A fan caught a video of Bad Bunny jamming out to Styles. He wore a black hooded mask while thrusting his hips to “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” he even threw up a heart-hand gesture for Styles. Harry worked in some Spanish in honor of Bunny by counting down in Spanish before performing “Golden.” If you could wake up and be fluent in any language which would it be?