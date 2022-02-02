Hastings Shelter “Start Over Rover” Needs Our Help
Dogs snuggling on grass.
Start Over Rover is the only no-kill, non-profit animal rescue and shelter located in Hastings, NE. Rover is operated primarily by volunteers and is beginning its 10th year of operation! We rely solely on donations from the general public and local/regional businesses and groups.
They have a Tik Tok account, and they are trying to highlight their residents – we need to help them go viral and get these babies adopted. Make sure to follow and share their amazing organization!