Have You Done "The Rainforest Test"?

October 25, 2022 6:29AM CDT
Have You Done “The Rainforest Test”?
Every month or so there is a test on Tik Tok that goes viral and gets us all wondering what our answers will be.  The Rainforest Test is the newest craze and has us wanting to know what animal YOU saved?  Who will it be?

THE RAINFOREST TEST:

@feleciaforthewin Send this to someone and try to guess theirs and lmk if you guessed correct or not lol #greenscreenvideo #personalitytest ♬ original sound – Felecia For The Win

RESULTS OF THE RAINFOREST TEST:

@feleciaforthewin Replying to @feleciaforthewin How accurate was this interpretation? 🤔✨ LMK in the comments! And send this to someone and try to guess their last pet standing before they tell you! #greenscreenvideo #personalitytest ♬ original sound – Felecia For The Win

