Have You Ever Seen An Antarctican Solar Eclipse?
Antarctica went dark for a few minutes on Saturday when the moon passed in front of the sun, casting a shadow across the desolate region.
The amazing folks over at NASA—for those of us who couldn’t make the trip down to the south pole to witness the rare event—set up a live stream of the whole event [above]
Antarcticans who missed the event, may have a while to wait for the next one…the last total solar eclipse in Antarctica occurred on November 23, 2003 [see below] and the next one will not be until 2039.
According to NASA, a partial eclipse was also visible across parts of the southern hemisphere, including parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.
U.S. residents who have trouble staying up that late will get another chance to see a solar eclipse in October 2023, when another is expected to occur over North America, according to NASA.