Hawaii is Giving you Round-Trip Passes for FREE
Resort travel vacation destination, Waikiki Beach with Diamond Head Crater. hotels and resorts around beach in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA.
Hawaii announced it is offering free round-trip tickets to Honolulu to people who work remotely and spend some time toward contributing to the community.
The temporary residency program, dubbed “Movers & Shakas” in reference to the Hawaiian hand gesture often interpreted as “hang loose,” offers people who work remotely online the chance to do their jobs from the comforts of the tropical state.
You can apply until December 15th, and 50 people will be chosen for the first group of Movers & Shakas. When asked, officials said: “Subsequent applicants will be accepted to the program on a rolling basis,”
“Hawaii currently has the lowest rate per capita of COVID infections in the country, also making it one of the safest places to live and work.” Officials said that the accepted applicants will be asked to dedicate some of their time to local businesses and nonprofits.