HBO Max Picks Up Jason Momoa Competition Show
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Jason Momoa speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HBO Max has decided to order a new competition show from Aquaman star Jason Momoa.
The rock climbing series, titled The Climb, will pit amateur rock climbers in different challenges until the world’s best amateur climber is crowned.
Jason and his partner, pro rock climber Chris Sharma, will also appear on the eight-episode series.