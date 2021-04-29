HBO MAX price drop

HBO Max currently costs $14.99 a month for ad-free programming. Now, starting in June you will have the option of paying $9.99 for programming with ads. The plan is to only attach ads to programming that is exclusive to HBO Max.
HBO Max with ads will cost $9.99/month & launches in June, per @CNBC
HBO shows won’t have commercials regardless if you pay for the $14.99/ ad-free version or ad-supported pic.twitter.com/LXGyggzWHC
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 29, 2021
