February 9, 2023 10:18AM CST
Papa Johns Celebrates V-Day Papa Johns is getting ready for Valentine’s Day.  The chain is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pizza. The treat features a thin-crust pizza cut into a heart shape and covered with one topping of your choice. It is served unsliced, to maintain the integrity of the heart shape. The heart-shaped pizza is available at participating Papa Johns locations through February. What are you doing for V-Day this year?

