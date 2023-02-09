Papa Johns Celebrates V-Day Papa Johns is getting ready for Valentine’s Day. The chain is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pizza. The treat features a thin-crust pizza cut into a heart shape and covered with one topping of your choice. It is served unsliced, to maintain the integrity of the heart shape. The heart-shaped pizza is available at participating Papa Johns locations through February. What are you doing for V-Day this year?

Reply ❤️🍕 if you love pizza pic.twitter.com/S7EuEqmZr4 — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 8, 2023