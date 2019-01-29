Here Are America’s Top Ten Fears

We always hear how “public speaking” is our #1 fear. But a new survey of 2,000 Americans found less than 1 in 5 of us is actually scared of it. And six other fears ranked higher. Here are the ten most-common fears, according to the survey . . .
1. Snakes. 51% of us are afraid of them to some degree.
2. Heights, 38%.
3. The dentist, 23%.
4. Confined spaces, a.k.a. claustrophobia, 21%.
5. Needles, also 21%.
6. Clowns, 18%.
7. Public speaking, 17%.
8. The dark, 15%.
9. Flying, 14%.
10. Birds, 5%.
