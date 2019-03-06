Here Are the Weirdest Things Left Behind in Ubers Last Year

Uber just released its annual list of the strangest things people left behind in Ubers last year.

The Top 50 list doesn’t appear to be ranked in any way. So we went through the whole thing and grabbed our favorites. Some of the weirdest things people left behind last year are . . .

A two-month-old Chihuahua . . . a full set of 18-karat gold teeth . . . two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham . . . a set of deer antlers . . . a welding helmet . . . a small handmade cat puppet . . . a baseball signed by Babe Ruth . . .

An Elvis cape . . . a full fish tank with fish and water in it . . . 10 pounds of pulled pork . . . a fish head . . . a tuxedo for a small dog . . . a bag of hair along with a brush shaped like a foot . . . and a shopping cart.

The list also revealed the places where people forget stuff the most . . . and four of the top five are in the South.

The top ten are: East Alabama . . . Gallup, New Mexico . . . Cookeville, Tennessee . . . the Mississippi Delta area . . . Boone, North Carolina . . . Sioux City, Iowa . . . South Georgia . . . Mankato, Minnesota . . . College Station, Texas . . . and Tallahassee, Florida.

(USA Today)