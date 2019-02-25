Here are this year’s Oscar Winners

Award Ceremony

Best Picture:  “Green Book”

Best Animated Feature Film:  “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Director:  Alfonso Cuarón,  “Roma”

Best Actor:  Rami Malek,  “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Actress:  Olivia Colman,  “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor:  Mahershala Ali,  “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress:  Regina King,  “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Adapted Screenplay:  “BlacKKKlansman”

Best Original Screenplay:  “Green Book”

Best Original Score:  “Black Panther”

Best Original Song:  “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best Foreign Film:  “Roma”  (Mexico)

Best Documentary Feature:  “Free Solo”

Best Documentary (Short Subject):  “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Film Editing:  “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Sound Mixing:  “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Sound Editing:  “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Costume Design:  “Black Panther”

Best Production Design:  “Black Panther”

Best Cinematography:  “Roma”

Best Visual Effects:  “First Man”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:  “Vice”

Best Short Film (Animated):  “Bao”

Best Short Film (Live Action):  “Skin”

(There are videos from last night’s ceremony at the Oscars website, here.)

