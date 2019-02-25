Here are this year’s Oscar Winners

Best Picture: “Green Book”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKKKlansman”
Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”
Best Original Score: “Black Panther”
Best Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Best Foreign Film: “Roma” (Mexico)
Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Period. End of Sentence.”
Best Film Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Costume Design: “Black Panther”
Best Production Design: “Black Panther”
Best Cinematography: “Roma”
Best Visual Effects: “First Man”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Vice”
Best Short Film (Animated): “Bao”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “Skin”
(There are videos from last night’s ceremony at the Oscars website, here.)