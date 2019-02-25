Here are this year’s Oscar Winners

Best Picture: “Green Book”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKKKlansman”

Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”

Best Original Score: “Black Panther”

Best Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best Foreign Film: “Roma” (Mexico)

Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”

Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Film Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Costume Design: “Black Panther”

Best Production Design: “Black Panther”

Best Cinematography: “Roma”

Best Visual Effects: “First Man”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Vice”

Best Short Film (Animated): “Bao”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “Skin”

(There are videos from last night’s ceremony at the Oscars website, here.)