Here is something to start your Friday out right! Below is a video from Denver7 News of a kindergarten class saying happy birthday to a long time custodian who is unfortunately deaf. You can tell what the kindergartners did absolutely made this guys day! And what makes the happy the most is that this story made national news, and if you ask me, the national news needs more of this stuff. Happy Birthday to that guy!!

CUTE ALERT: These kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Nashville wished a deaf school custodian a happy birthday in sign language yesterday. He sure was surprised! Happy birthday, Mr. James! (Video courtesy of Hickerson Elementary) pic.twitter.com/mAK1wgmxIr — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) October 24, 2018