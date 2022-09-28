Here’s How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Like Today If They Were Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana’s potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online.

The Princess of Wales’ image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas.

The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this year, with white hair, wrinkles, and liver spots all over her once-youthful face. Many fans of Diana took to the comments to condemn the picture, calling it an “insult.”

Additionally, the artist created photos of an older Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, and Elvis Presley for the “As if nothing happened” collection by Yesiltas.

