Here’s What Nick Jonas Thinks of Fans Having Sex to His Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Jonas was recently asked what he thinks of his music being a part of fans’ playlist when they’re having sex and the “Spaceman” was flattered by the idea.
“It’s important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn’t include my own music on that playlist though,”
Jonas admitted that putting his own music on a sex playlist is off-putting but says he’d, “be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience.”
That would be the WEIRDEST question to be asked as an artist.