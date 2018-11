Everybody was wondering why I was late to the game this weekend. I’m Ok.

RELATED CONTENT

The Coffee Run(down) Ep. 6

Steve Carell returns to SNL and teases us all about an Office reboot

Five Ways to Save Money on Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Men with Facial Hair Are More Attractive Than Men Without It

Jo-Jo Butler, author of ‘When It Rings True’ joins the show!

You’ll Spend Almost $100,000 on Christmas in Your Lifetime