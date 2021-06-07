Here’s Your First Look at ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Basketball fans got a first look at what “Space Jam: A New Legacy” looks and sounds like when a special 30 on 30 parody aired on ESPN Sunday night.
The short ad featured LeBron and his Looney Tunes teammates explaining how Lebron ended up in another dimension.
It’s also the first time fans got to hear what Oscar-winner Zendaya sounded like as a Lola Bunny.
Zendaya as the voice of Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/wdFmmd9bd9
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2021
Zendaya as the voice of Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/wdFmmd9bd9
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2021