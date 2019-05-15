Hershey’s Just Redesigned Their Chocolate Bars for the First Time in 125 Years . . . to Add Emojis

Hershey’s is about to break a 125-year-old tradition just for the sake of putting smiley faces on chocolate.

Hershey’s just announced they’re going to change the design of their chocolate bars for the first time since 1894 . . . instead of each little square of chocolate saying “Hershey’s”, they’re going to have different EMOJIS printed on them.

The emoji bars will be available for the summer.

(Thrillist)