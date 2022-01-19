      Weather Alert

High School Coach Cancels Practice To Give Back

Jan 19, 2022 @ 7:08am
One man, cleaning the street full on snow, with snow shovel alone, part of.

A Pittsburgh-area high school football coach tweeted a change to his team’s workout recently and received a lot of recognition for it.  Brian Delallo, who coaches at Bethel Park High School, published the following tweet:

“Due to the expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money – that’s our Monday workout.”

Brian said the shoveling workout started with the previous coach, more than a decade earlier, but he thinks he may have been the first to tweet it.  Brian said the shoveling workout is a way for the team to support the community that supports them.

