H&M Closing 240 Stores

H&M just announced that it is planning to shutter 240 stores this year, Yahoo Finance reported on March 31. According to the news outlet, the Swedish retailer has about 4,800 stores globally, and the location of its closures have not yet been announced; although the company is also planning to open some new locations, too. Read more HERE.