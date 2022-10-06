Hocus Pocus 2 Backlash

We have waited YEARS for “Hocus Pocus 2” and now people are upset about how it turned out. There is a list of some of the biggest issues, but for one mom it is the entire movie. Jamie Gooch warns parents during her interview with KWTX, “Do not watch this film. Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.” Watch the full interview HERE.