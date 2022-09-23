106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Hocus Pocus 2 Make-Up Is Here

September 23, 2022 9:00AM CDT
Share

Hocus Pocus 2 Make-Up Is Here ColourPop has finally released their new Hocus Pocus make-up collection, just in time for the long-awaited sequel.  Last time the company released a Hocus Pocus line, it sold out in minutes. The line includes eye palettes, mascara, eye gel and lip gloss. Go to ColourPop’s site to grab yours before they disappear like Halloween candy!  What other movie should have its own makeup line?

More about:
ColourPop
Hocus Pocus 2
Make up

Contests