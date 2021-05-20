‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is coming back with all original actors Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back together as the Sanderson sisters. They have all signed on for the sequel to ‘Hocus Pocus’. Disney first announced the possibility of a sequel back in 2019, but they were not sure if the original actors wanted to be in part 2. Production is slated to start later on this year and will be out by next year. Bette Midler tweeted to confirm participation with, “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!”