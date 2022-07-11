Holdrege Animal Rescue Reunites Dog
Photo Taken In Latvia, Jurmala
On June 24, Mimi, a small cattle dog mix, was found as a stray northeast of Holdrege. She was severely underweight and dehydrated. She was also covered in fleas, ticks and bug bites. North Park Animal Hospital in Holdrege took her in to provide immediate medical attention.
The clinic believed Mimi had been on her own for six weeks or longer. It was discovered that she had a microchip, but the contact information on the chip was not up to date. The vet clinic reached out to Holdrege Animal Rescue, and HAR board member Jan Knuth began the search to find Mimi’s family.
Mimi had been gone for 10 years! Read about the amazing reunion HERE.