Holiday No Bake Cheesecake
Kraft Will Pay You $20 Not To Make Cheesecake For Christmas.
A cream cheese shortage — is turning into a holiday deal for you. Kraft is dishing up a new idea because there isn’t enough cream cheese to go around.
The premise: People who can’t bake cheesecakes because they can’t find cream cheese can get another baked good for $20 and Kraft will pay for it. Here’s how it works: People interested in the offer can visit a special website set up by Kraft. On Friday (12/17) and Saturday (12/18), up to 18,000 people will be able to nab the right to get reimbursement for an alternative holiday treat by submitting their receipts.
Here is JDub No-bake Cheesecake recipe:
2- 8oz packages of Cream Cheese.
1- Cup of sugar
1- pre-made gram cracker pie crust.
Simple Directions: Leave cream cheese out to room temp. Mix in a bowl then add sugar and mix till smooth. Empty pie filling into crust and put in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Enjoy.
Good luck finding Cream Cheese.