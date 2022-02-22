      Weather Alert

Homeowner’s Sign Warns Potential Buyers Of Neighbor’s House

Feb 22, 2022 @ 5:55am

Buying a house in today’s market is nothing short of crazy.  There are people fighting over houses that are on the market, buying without even seeing them and going into MAJOR bidding wars.  Thanks to one Tik Tok user, Kshottsy, we are able to see how nuts it can be but is it wrong?  Would you go and talk to that house to find out what is going on in the neighborhood?

@kshottsy The neighborhood drama is getting spicy. #fyp #drama #relatable #neighborfromhell #neighborwars #laughting ♬ Hell To Da Naw Naw Naw – Bishop Bullwinkle

