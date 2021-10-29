Hot Dog Flavored Candy Canes
The crazy food combinations and flavors people come up with just keep getting crazier.
If you thought candy corn bratwurst was a stretch, wait until you hear about hog dog flavored candy canes.
Yes, you heard that right.
The Seattle-based candy shop Archie McPhee’s, known for it’s crazy candy flavors, came up with the treat.
Every year we do candy canes with unique flavors. Last year we did ketchup, said Director of Awesome David Wahl.
If this sounds good or gross to you, you’ll be either happy or sad to know that the flavor has sold out.
Don’t fret though, there’s other flavors like kale, mac-n-cheese, pho, and shiitake mushroom.