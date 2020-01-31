Hotel Offers 18 Years Of Free Stays To Couples Who Conceive
A Canadian hotel is offering an unusual Valentine’s Day special for couples — 18 years of free stays if the first stay leads to a baby. Hotel Zed is offering a Valentine’s Day “Nooner” special, allowing guests to check in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on February 14th. The hotel has offered the Nooner special in previous years, but this time there’s an extra perk — couples who have babies nine months after their Nooner stay will be awarded a free stay at the hotel once a year for the next 18 years. “I don’t think we’re going to convince someone who’s not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you’re serious about expanding your family, why wouldn’t you try?” Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer said. “If you succeed, you’ll win a way to celebrate your baby’s conception for the next 18 years.” Farmer said the hotel doesn’t discriminate, and the promotion includes babies welcomed via surrogacy or adoption.